Computer problems may delay Daily Herald delivery today

The Daily Herald's computerized operating systems were the target early Tuesday of a sophisticated cyberattack. We are working with several cyber security experts to analyze and resolve the issue, but in the meantime, today's newspaper has fewer sections and pages compared with our standard portfolio.

I am so proud of the innovative and tireless staff that worked through myriad problems to create today's newspaper. Miracle truly is the right word for it.

Because of the problems, it's possible delivery of today's newspaper was delayed.

Those challenges required us to streamline the newspaper and alter some of its normal design. In that regard, today's paper was condensed to two sections, with Neighbor and Food moved into the front section.

The cyberattack also shut down our phone system, including the line to our Customer Service Department. If you need to get in touch, please email circulation@dailyherald.com.

As always, up-to-the-minute news and advertising is available at dailyherald.com, and your print subscription provides you with complete access to it.

It is difficult to tell how long the newspaper will be affected by this criminal attack. But please be assured that our staff is working tirelessly to address the challenges. And that we're committed, as always, to serving you.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Thank you for reading. Stay well.

John Lampinen

Editor