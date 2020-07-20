Phoenix Systems acquired by Allied Universal

CAROL STREAM - Phoenix Systems & Service Inc. has been acquired by California-based security and facility services company Allied Universal.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

PSSI is a full service security systems integrator, providing security solutions to customers in Chicago and the nation.

"The acquisition of Phoenix Systems & Service will help us expand our technology services business in Illinois and nationally," said Steve Jones, CEO of Allied Universal. "Phoenix Systems has a strong history of more than 28 years delivering top-notch service within multiple vertical markets, especially commercial real estate."

PSSI, with revenues exceeding $16 million and 35 employees, provides services including system design, project management, conduit, wiring, training, IT support, and system service and maintenance.

"We are truly excited about this opportunity for our employees to become an integral part of Allied Universal as our business culture and expertise are a perfect match," said Daniel Gardner, president of Phoenix Systems & Service, Inc., who will become a consultant to Allied Universal.