LG Automotive earns AAA Best in Repair for 2020

LAKE VILLA -- LG Automotive in Lake Villa has been named one of AAA's Best in Repair facilities.

New in 2020, the award recognizes the "best of the best" among AAA's 7,000 Approved Auto Repair facilities that meet and maintain the highest of standards for the industry. LG Automotive is one of four businesses in the country to earn the honor.

Shops across the country are nominated based on criteria, including maintaining all AAA Approved Auto Repair program standards and requirements, keeping a customer satisfaction of 95% or higher and exhibiting a commitment to their communities and the industry.

LG Automotive is part of a select group representing the top tier in the automotive repair industry in North America. The AAA Approved Auto Repair program, created in 1975, connects consumers with the most qualified and trusted automotive repair facilities.