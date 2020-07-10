 

Opening soon, Mall of India will be Naperville's first indoor mall

  • Some of the first businesses in the Mall of India at 776 S. Route 59 in Naperville will open this month, with more to follow in August and September.

      Some of the first businesses in the Mall of India at 776 S. Route 59 in Naperville will open this month, with more to follow in August and September. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Mall of India will feature a wide range of shops along with a grocery store, kids activities and a food court.

      Mall of India will feature a wide range of shops along with a grocery store, kids activities and a food court. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A day care with a swimming pool and 15,000 square feet of outdoor recreation area will be part of Mall of India.

      A day care with a swimming pool and 15,000 square feet of outdoor recreation area will be part of Mall of India. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A food court at the Mall of India in Naperville eventually will house eight restaurants.

      A food court at the Mall of India in Naperville eventually will house eight restaurants. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Posted7/10/2020 5:30 AM

Naperville's first indoor shopping mall is coming soon.

Mall of India at 776 S. Route 59 aims to be a convenient destination offering groceries, kids activities, a food court and a wide range of shops. Some of the first businesses are set to open by the end of the month, with more to follow in August and September, co-owner Vinoz Chanamolu said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The first phase of stores includes an INDIACO grocery store, Best Brains learning center, Sweet Night mattress store, StemShala robotics center and Confidentlee kids personal development center, as well as a dance and martial arts studio and a business lounge.

Next up, four of an eventual eight restaurants in the food court are set to open in August, including The Port of Peri Peri, Wraps N More, Hyderabad House and a yet-to-be-named Gujarati restaurant.

Chanamolu said he and co-owner Anil Sunkara are looking forward to offering lifestyle, fashion, food and entertainment amenities all in one place. The idea is that shoppers can bring their kids to one of the activity centers, such as dance or robotics, while they get their grocery shopping done or buy gifts or necessities. Then, the family can reconvene for a meal or quick snack at the food court.

"This is a unique experience to have," Chanamolu said. "Everything is under one roof."

The INDIACO grocery store has six check out lanes and is attached to the Mall of India, but has its own separate entrance. It will be among the first phase of stores to open.
  The INDIACO grocery store has six check out lanes and is attached to the Mall of India, but has its own separate entrance. It will be among the first phase of stores to open. - John Starks | Staff Photographer
by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Construction on the Mall of India has been under way since January 2019. Crews have turned a former Walmart that sat vacant for five years into spaces for roughly 25 separate shops as well as the food court.

Led by Purohit Architects in Schaumburg, workers gutted the 116,000-square-foot Walmart and revived it into what Chanamolu said is the first indoor mall in Naperville.

Fox Valley Mall is right across the Route 59 border in Aurora, and the Super H Mart on the city's north side has a bit of a food court or plaza inside the facility. But Christine Jeffries, president and CEO of the Naperville Development Partnership, said the Mall of India will be Naperville's first true shopping mall with a wide variety of small shops under one roof.

"It's row upon row of different businesses and stores," Jeffries said, praising the design as "really well done" with a "great layout."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It's going to be a great gathering place for families. I think it'll be very popular," she said.

Mall of India owners are in the process of seeking a liquor license for a bar they plan to open in the food court. Other eventual food court tenants are expected to include a south Indian vegetarian restaurant, an Indochinese restaurant, a Greek restaurant, a coffee and tea shop with 100 varieties of drinks and a fresh juice and ice cream stall.

Also set to join the mall beginning around September are a meat shop, jewelry store, spa and beauty parlor, cricket simulator, clothing stores, electronics store, gift shop, flower shop, wedding decor shop, candy store, attorney's offices, a travel agency, an insurance agency and an adult day care facility.

A third phase of the mall planned for next year is expected to build a 20,000-square-foot children's day care center complete with a swimming pool. Chanamolu said day cares with pools are a rarity across the region, with the only other one he knows of located in Schaumburg and always in high demand.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Mall of India under construction at Naperville former Walmart
Related Article
Mall of India under construction at Naperville former Walmart
 
Mayor: Naperville 'must fight complacency' for strong future
Related Article
Mayor: Naperville 'must fight complacency' for strong future
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 