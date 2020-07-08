Social media post hints at Tuesday opening for St. Charles Wahlburgers

A social media post featuring a winking Donnie Wahlberg hints that the long-awaited opening of his St. Charles burger restaurant is right around the corner.

Wahlburgers posted the short video clip on Facebook Tuesday with a caption saying, "One week from today," indicating the eatery will begin operating July 14. It was shared by the St. Charles location's page, which added, "We're so excited to welcome you through our doors."

Bringing his family's Massachusetts-based chain to St. Charles has been a longtime goal for Wahlberg, who lives in town with his wife, actress and TV personality Jenny McCarthy, and their sons. The actor and singer founded Wahlburgers in 2011 with his two brothers, actor Mark and executive chef Paul, who have since expanded the brand nationwide.

Hundreds of people attended a ceremonial groundbreaking in the spring of 2019 to kick off construction at 825 S. Randall Road. The restaurant was slated to begin operating in April before the COVID-19 crisis pushed back the opening.

Wahlburgers was not immune to the hardship of the pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home order, Wahlberg said in an Instagram post in April showing photos of the newly constructed St. Charles location. But he said his team is "fighting hard and will not give up."

"I look forward to the day, in the not too distant future, when we are together in this finally 'completed' restaurant," his post said.

To set it apart from other locations across the country, the establishment is expected to display memorabilia belonging to Wahlberg and McCarthy. It also has a dining area, a full-service bar and an outdoor patio.