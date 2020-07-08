Northwest Community Healthcare inks merger deal with NorthShore

Long-rumored, Arlington Heights-based Northwest Community Healthcare on Wednesday announced it has inked a merger agreement that will end its independent status after 61 years.

One of the few remaining independents in the suburbs, Northwest Community is merging with Evanston-based NorthShore University HealthSystem, which operates Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park, Skokie and Swedish hospitals, having acquired the last earlier this year.

Each hospital system's board of directors is set to formalize approval of the deal this week before it goes before state and federal regulators for their review and approval. Officials hope to close on the transaction by the end of the year. Terms were not disclosed.

The deal follows an 18-month strategic assessment by Northwest Community's board and years of informal discussions between CEO Steve Scogna and NorthShore President and CEO J.P. Gallagher.

Merger talks have swirled around the Arlington Heights hospital for years, amid a local and national trend and other alliances aimed at cutting costs, increasing buying power and expanding the physician network.

Northwest Community last publicly called off a merger hunt in April 2013, shortly after Scogna took the helm.

"I don't know that it was a point of pride on independence so much as believing independence was the way from an organizational perspective we could best serve the mission of the organization to take care of the community," Scogna told the Daily Herald. "Most of the models that were out there didn't really seem to have that kind of focus."

But through ensuing talks with Gallagher and NorthShore brass, Scogna said it became apparent their philosophies on community-based health care aligned.

"This new model in this marketplace we feel fits that whole mission and our whole purpose better," Scogna said.

He said the merger doesn't have anything to do with Northwest Community's finances or the recent effect of COVID-19 on the bottom line. In fact, last week Standard & Poor's reaffirmed the hospital's A rating and its stable outlook, he said.

Together, the larger hospital network will have six hospitals, nearly 200 outpatient locations, and some 17,000 employees.

Scogna said patients will have access to greater and different levels of specialty services than they have today. Behind the scenes, Northwest Community will be able to tap into NorthShore's research and data analytics.

Scogna will remain at the helm of Northwest Community and its board will continue to provide oversight, while having a seat at the table of the NorthShore board.

Northwest Community's brand and logo also will remain intact on the face of its facilities, with some new tie-in to the NorthShore system, Scogna said.

"We really want to make sure that this community knows the 60 years that they've invested in is certainly going to be continuing on and we're very proud of that brand."

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board and Federal Trade Commission are expected to consider the proposed merger in the coming months.