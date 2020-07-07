Proper Title promotes Kwak to operations VP

Palatine-based Proper Title LLC has promoted Kathy Kwak to executive vice president of operations and counsel.

Kwak will be responsible for managing Proper Title's processing, closing and overall operations.

Kwak has been a part of the real estate industry as an attorney or as an underwriting counsel for the past 14 years, with seven years dedicated to the title insurance industry. She joined Proper Title in 2017, rising from director of title to vice president to her new role as executive vice president. Prior to joining Proper Title, Kwak served as underwriting counsel for Near North Title Group and First American Title Insurance Co. Before entering the title industry, she was a senior real estate advisor for the Board of Education of the city of Chicago.

The firm has also hired Zjacobe ("Cobe") Snyder as senior escrow officer in its Loop office.

A 25-year veteran of the title insurance industry, Snyder will focus on continuing the growth of Proper Title's Loop business as a senior escrow officer. Prior to joining Proper Title, she spent 12 years as an escrow officer at Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., where she finalized the purchasing and refinancing of residential and commercial properties. Snyder also worked as a closing officer for City Suburban Title Insurance, Prudential Preferred Properties and First American Title Insurance Co.