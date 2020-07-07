DuPage Medical Group names new CEO

DuPage Medical Group has tapped the former CEO of UnitedHealthcare to lead the Downers Grove-based physicians group.

Steve Nelson, 61, takes the helm of the state's largest independent physician group more than a year after the sudden death of CEO Michael Kasper. He will report to the board of directors and work with Paul Merrick, M.D., chairman of the DuPage Medical Group.

Nelson retired as CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the $190 billion health insurance division of UnitedHealth Group, on June 28 after holding that position for the past two years, according to the Minnesota-based company. During his 15 years at the company, he held leadership positions in both commercial and government businesses and led efforts that resulted in increased growth, employee engagement and customer satisfaction, according to a statement Tuesday from DMG.

Nelson's 30-year career in the health care industry includes executive roles with Henry Ford Health System and Intermountain Healthcare.

"Steve's long and successful track record of creating world-class performance by building culture and focusing on mission and purpose aligns well with the mission of DMG," said Merrick. "Together, we will transform the care delivery model in a way that the health care system demands, patients deserve and physicians desire."

Mike Pacetti, who with Merrick served as interim co-CEO during the past 14 months, said Nelson "brings a track record of success and a passion for finding new and innovative ways to improve health care delivery and health outcomes."

With Nelson's appointment, Pacetti will return to his role as chief financial officer, a position he's held since 1999.

In addition to his work experience, Nelson is on the Board of GENYOUth and Kadiant, the dean's advisory board at the University of Michigan and is an adjunct professor at the University of Michigan.