Small Business Q&A: Ginny Richardson, co-owner of Ginny Richardson Public Relations, LLC in Hinsdale

An interview with Ginny Richardson, co-owner of Ginny Richardson Public Relations, LLC in Hinsdale.

Q: Describe your business. What do you do?

A: GR-PR pursues free media coverage from newspapers, TV, radio and many online outlets for clients. We design websites and enhance online presence for clients.

In addition, we run a pro bono community service project called FreeSpeakers.org which has grown to six separate bureaus: Chicago, Los Angeles and Orange County, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., Indianapolis and Milwaukee.

Q: What made you start your business?

A: A local paper offered me a job as entertainment editor, and this job taught me about fabulous PR people and AP style. I began doing pro bono PR for friends, then started charging very modest fees. Five years later, I realized my sideline business (GR-PR) was making more than my full-time job as PR director at Wellness House in Hinsdale. I went out on a limb and launched it. (the same month that alimony and child support stopped.)

Q: What has been the most difficult obstacle in running or starting a small business?

A: At first, loneliness and no one with whom to consult.

Q: What's new in your business or industry?

A: The growing importance of social media -- not new but it is growing and gaining strength constantly.

Q: What do you enjoy most about operating your business?

A: Definitely the writing.

Q: Is this what you pictured yourself doing when you were young? When you were young, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: Hadn't a clue.

Q: What keeps you up at night?

A: Useless "What ifs."

Q: If you could give one tip to a rookie business owner, what would it be?

A: Stay organized and return phone calls.

Q: Who is your main influencer (Who's business philosophy or advice do you most admire or follow)?

A: My son and partner, Andy Richardson.

