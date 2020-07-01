Entre brokers sale of S. Elgin industrial building

SOUTH ELGIN -- Entre Commercial Realty represented the buyer in the sale of a 23,108 square foot single-tenant industrial property at 320-350 Industrial Dr. in South Elgin.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

A private investment group closed on the acquisition. The property is 100% occupied and as was an off-market transaction at the time of sale. Entre was able to identify the investment opportunity through market familiarity and firsthand information from both the tenant and landlord representative.

The property features six drive-in doors, two docks, new parking lot, recent office renovations and a long-term tenant which made it an attractive addition to the purchaser portfolio.

Cory Kay and Mike DeSerto of Arlington Heights-based Entre represented the buyer. Bruce Granger of NAI Hiffman represented the sellers.