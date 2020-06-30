Feder: Is Alden on the move at Tribune Publishing?
Updated 6/30/2020 6:23 AM
Staffers at the Chicago Tribune are bracing for bad news -- but hoping for a miracle. Today marks end of the standstill agreement for Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund that owns 33 percent of Tribune Publishing shares, Robert Feder writes.
That means Alden is now free to increase its stake in the company -- including the possibility of acquiring the 24 percent held by Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times.
