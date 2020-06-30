Feder: Is Alden on the move at Tribune Publishing?

Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund that owns 33 percent of Tribune Publishing shares, is now free to increase its stake in the company.

Staffers at the Chicago Tribune are bracing for bad news -- but hoping for a miracle. Today marks end of the standstill agreement for Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund that owns 33 percent of Tribune Publishing shares, Robert Feder writes.

That means Alden is now free to increase its stake in the company -- including the possibility of acquiring the 24 percent held by Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times.

