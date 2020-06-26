Baird & Warner raises $8K for PADS Lake County

LIBERTYVILLE -- The Libertyville office of Baird & Warner real estate recently raised $8,100 for PADS Lake County hosting a virtual "Improv-A-Thon" fundraiser on Facebook Live.

The total surpassed its initial goal of $5,000.

In lieu of their annual "Bowl-A-Thon" fundraiser, the Libertyville office hosted the Facebook Live comedy event, featuring Baird & Warner agents as the improv performers.

Since 1999, the Libertyville office has hosted various fundraisers to support PADS Lake County in its mission to provide a comprehensive approach to reducing homelessness.