Zebra ranks #3 as a best place to work

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies has been selected as one of IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld's 2020 Best Places to Work in IT.

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, whose responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

Zebra's IT team has been recognized for its comprehensive talent management strategy focused on inclusion & diversity, performance leadership, individual development and rewards. This strategy includes a collaborative online learning platform called the Zebra Education Network powered by Degreed, individual development plans (IDPs), high-potential development tracks and both pay- and points-based recognition programs.