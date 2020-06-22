Gordon Food Service to close Palatine location July 3

The Gordon Food Service Store in Palatine has been sold and will close July 3.

The store at 1930 N. Rand Road will be converted into a Caliber Collision Center, an auto body repair and paint shop.

According to the business plan submitted by the Texas-based company, Caliber Collision has more than 1,100 locations in 37 states and boasts annual revenue of more than $3.8 billion.

The Palatine Caliber Collision is expected to employ 25 people full time. Annual revenue is projected to be approximately $4 million to $5 million.

Gordon Food Service is the largest family-operated broadline food distribution company in North America, according to the 123-year-old company's website. GFS stores sell a wide range of food and other items -- mostly in larger packages -- to restaurants, organizations and the public.

No other GFS stores are affected by the single-store sale, said Brian Wells, manager of the Palatine location.

"I know people were made offers at local stores," said Wells, who will transfer to the company's Schaumburg store.

GFS continues to operate 14 stores in northeast Illinois, including Niles, Villa Park, Woodridge and Aurora.