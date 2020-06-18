US Foods donates $250K in food for pop-up pantries

Rosemont-based US Foods Holding Corp. is donating approximately $250,000 of food to help the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Daily Herald file photo

ROSEMONT- US Foods Holding Corp. is donating approximately $250,000 of food to help the Greater Chicago Food Depository bring pop-up food pantries to communities of color on Chicago's South and West sides.

Each pop-up food pantry aims to serve about 1,000 households weekly with boxes of nonperishable food weighing between 20 and 30 pounds, as well as fresh produce and frozen meat.

"In this unprecedented time, we know too many Chicago families are struggling to access fresh, healthy food," said Pietro Satriano, US Foods chairman and CEO.

Kate Maehr, executive director and chief executive officer of the Greater Chicago Food Depository said the pop-up food pantries will provide "a critical lifeline to the community at a time when the soaring need for food assistance is unlike anything we've ever seen before."

In addition to the donation, US Foods recently announced that it has donated more than $10 million in food and supplies to food banks and charitable organizations across the country since the beginning of March.