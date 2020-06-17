Feder: Daily Herald's Madhu Krishnamurthy to lead Chicago Headline Club

As the Chicago Headline Club marks its 100th year, Daily Herald reporter Madhu Krishnamurthy is stepping up to lead the nation's largest chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, Robert Feder writes.

Krishnamurthy is succeeding Robert K. Elder as president of the nonprofit organization which promotes ethical journalism and the public's right to know.

"There's no one better to lead the Chicago Headline Club into its second hundred years than Madhu," said Elder, chief digital officer at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. "She's a passionate, engaged journalist and natural leader."

During Elder's term the organization doubled its membership and granted $50,000 in stipends to journalists struggling through the COVID-19 shutdown. In another bow to the pandemic, Elder also oversaw the first virtual Peter Lisagor Awards ceremony in lieu of the annual banquet in May.

In an online message to members, Krishnamurthy said her goals include helping Chicago area newsrooms improve coverage of communities of color and employment of minorities, and promoting partnerships with higher education journalism programs.

