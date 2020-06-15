Bars, breweries can reopen Wednesday in Chicago

Under fire for treating bars and breweries differently than restaurants, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday announced "bars, lounges, taverns and breweries" that don't serve food can reopen Wednesday. But just like restaurants, they will be limited to outdoor service at tables that must remain six feet apart, with a six-person limit at each table.

Given the short notice, some proprietors said they won't be ready to start pouring drinks on Wednesday.

