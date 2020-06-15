Bars, breweries can reopen Wednesday in Chicago
Updated 6/15/2020 9:18 PM
Under fire for treating bars and breweries differently than restaurants, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday announced "bars, lounges, taverns and breweries" that don't serve food can reopen Wednesday. But just like restaurants, they will be limited to outdoor service at tables that must remain six feet apart, with a six-person limit at each table.
Given the short notice, some proprietors said they won't be ready to start pouring drinks on Wednesday.
For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.