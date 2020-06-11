Peterson Road McDonald's to get a facelift in Libertyville

This rendering shows the proposed exterior change to the McDonald's on Peterson Road in Libertyville. Work to modernize the interior and exterior is scheduled to begin in March 2021. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

It will be awhile, but the 25-year old McDonald's restaurant on the north side of Libertyville will be getting a facelift inside and out.

The restaurant at 1417 W. Peterson Road will be remodeled to include a new layout, counter space and other features to provide a "redesigned, elevated guest experience," according to owner/operator Chris Prucnal.

Other planned features include self-order kiosks, a two-lane drive-through, outdoor seating, and a new Playplace, according to Prucnal.

The project is scheduled to begin in March 2021 and take nine weeks. Village officials cleared the way Tuesday with approvals to allow for exterior changes and the reconfiguration of the drive-through from a single lane to two side by side.

Increased green space and improved traffic circulation are other benefits, according to the company.

One thing McDonald's won't have its way is the number of wall signs. The company had sought six, but that was reduced to three as a condition of approval by the village board.

The pending changes will be a break from the "Old World" building motif designated when the Butterfield Square shopping center, where McDonald's is located, was approved in 1996.

That style was reflected in the exterior facades and roof lines of the buildings by using wood, stucco and brick throughout.

The renovation calls for the outside wall finishes and signs to be replaced for McDonald's 'modern' scheme, according to the plan. That will include a parapet band around the roof.

The building footprint won't change and there will be upgrades for accessible sidewalks and ramps. Five parking spaces will be eliminated for green space.

Attorney James Olguin, representing McDonald's, said other shopping center business owners agreed with the changes.

"The proposed construction (of) McDonald's looks to be an attractive improvement for customers," said Heather Rowe, the village's economic development coordinator.