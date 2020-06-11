Palatine restaurants, bars allowed longer outdoor hours, live music

Palatine restaurants and bars have gained permission to not only have longer operating hours for outdoor dining and drinking, but also offer live music for patrons.

Under the original village regulations that became effective May 29, establishments were allowed alfresco service for seated guests from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Now they may stay open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, as result of village council action this week. Food must be available at all times when alcohol is served.

The council also agreed to reverse a prohibition on live entertainment. Ambient or acoustic-type music now is permitted until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Village Manager Reid Ottesen has the authority to act on complaints that could lead to an earlier closing time for a bar or restaurant.

"There will be a lot of discretion with police, that if they can go there one time and say, 'Look, we're getting complaints, quiet down,' and everything quiets down, it never rises to me," Ottesen said. "If it happens a second or third time, I'll be consulted, and I'm comfortable with that."

Councilman Brad Helms, whose District 6 includes downtown Palatine, said restaurant and bar operators will need to know how to navigate the regulations.

"Obviously, different neighborhoods are going to bring different situations," Helms said, "and if there (are) complaints, it's up to the establishment owner to manage that. And if they can't, then that's going to dictate the times that we have it."

Restaurants and bars may use existing patios or other private property for the outdoor operations. Open-sided tents on private lots also will be allowed after passing a village inspection.

Some public parking spaces have been closed at the discretion of village officials to accommodate outdoor dining and drinking beyond a sidewalk. Ottesen reiterated that there must be a balance to make sure other businesses are not affected by the reduction of parking spots.

Ottesen said he hasn't received any negative feedback since outdoor dining started two weeks ago.

"There's been some making sure everybody's been operating under the same concept of what it was, but that's been more of an educational process," he said. "We haven't had any complaints coming in over the events."