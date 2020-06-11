 

Palatine restaurants, bars allowed longer outdoor hours, live music

  • Palatine restaurants and bars have been granted extended hours for outdoor operations and now are allowed to offer acoustic live music. Here, patrons enjoy Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grille in downtown Palatine.

      Palatine restaurants and bars have been granted extended hours for outdoor operations and now are allowed to offer acoustic live music. Here, patrons enjoy Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grille in downtown Palatine. Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • Outdoor dining is available at Tap House Grill in downtown Palatine. Village restaurants and bars have been granted extended hours for outdoor operations and now are allowed to offer acoustic live music.

      Outdoor dining is available at Tap House Grill in downtown Palatine. Village restaurants and bars have been granted extended hours for outdoor operations and now are allowed to offer acoustic live music. Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer, 2018

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Updated 6/11/2020 4:44 PM

Palatine restaurants and bars have gained permission to not only have longer operating hours for outdoor dining and drinking, but also offer live music for patrons.

Under the original village regulations that became effective May 29, establishments were allowed alfresco service for seated guests from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Now they may stay open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, as result of village council action this week. Food must be available at all times when alcohol is served.

The council also agreed to reverse a prohibition on live entertainment. Ambient or acoustic-type music now is permitted until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Village Manager Reid Ottesen has the authority to act on complaints that could lead to an earlier closing time for a bar or restaurant.

"There will be a lot of discretion with police, that if they can go there one time and say, 'Look, we're getting complaints, quiet down,' and everything quiets down, it never rises to me," Ottesen said. "If it happens a second or third time, I'll be consulted, and I'm comfortable with that."

Councilman Brad Helms, whose District 6 includes downtown Palatine, said restaurant and bar operators will need to know how to navigate the regulations.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Obviously, different neighborhoods are going to bring different situations," Helms said, "and if there (are) complaints, it's up to the establishment owner to manage that. And if they can't, then that's going to dictate the times that we have it."

Restaurants and bars may use existing patios or other private property for the outdoor operations. Open-sided tents on private lots also will be allowed after passing a village inspection.

Some public parking spaces have been closed at the discretion of village officials to accommodate outdoor dining and drinking beyond a sidewalk. Ottesen reiterated that there must be a balance to make sure other businesses are not affected by the reduction of parking spots.

Ottesen said he hasn't received any negative feedback since outdoor dining started two weeks ago.

"There's been some making sure everybody's been operating under the same concept of what it was, but that's been more of an educational process," he said. "We haven't had any complaints coming in over the events."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Barrington, Palatine set their rules for outdoor restaurant, bar operations
Related Article
Barrington, Palatine set their rules for outdoor restaurant, bar operations
 
'Nobody's looking to go rogue here': Towns call for changes to state's reopening plan
Related Article
'Nobody's looking to go rogue here': Towns call for changes to state's reopening plan
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 