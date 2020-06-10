Condo de-conversion sells for $6.15 million

DEERFIELD -- 33 Realty has completed the $6.15 million de-conversion sale of 1143-1193 Deerfield Road in Deerfield.

Known as Deerfield Gardens, the property totals 36 condominiums with a mix of townhouses, 2 bedroom and 1 bedroom units. The property is on 2.2 acres across the street from Maplewood Park and walking distance to the Metra Station and Walgreens corporate offices. Unit features include central air conditioning, hardwood floors, spacious layouts, and on site storage.

The buyer and seller were not named. John Meyer, Sean Connelly, and Matt Petersen of 33 Realty represented both parties in the transaction.