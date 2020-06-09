Feder: Middlebrooks exits with WBBM Newsradio on top

Audience shares declined from their sky-high levels in April for Chicago's news and news/talk radio stations, but WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM continued to lead the market in May for the fourth consecutive month, Robert Feder writes.

Nielsen Audio figures released Monday showed the Entercom all-news combo No. 1 overall as well as in mornings, afternoons and evenings.

Felicia Middlebrooks, who signed off May 29 after more than 35 years as morning co-anchor at WBBM Newsradio, went out on top. Her replacement alongside co-anchor Pat Cassidy has not yet been named.

Holding steady in second place was Chicago's most popular music station -- Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM -- with Bob Stroud still reigning supreme as king of middays.

Bob Sirott, who joined Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM in January, moved up to second place in mornings -- the station's highest drive-time ranking in years.

Nielsen analysts said the latest survey reflects something of a return to normal for radio listenership, pointing to a 90 percent recovery of cumulative weekly audiences since March.

Chicago showed a 58 percent level of listening away from home -- up substantially from April and the highest percentage of out-of-home listening for any major market measured by Nielsen.

