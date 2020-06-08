Lake County Chamber video focuses on COVID-19 impact on youth

The Lake County Chamber of Commerce has released an online video focusing on the issues and concerns young people have surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Youth & the Coronavirus: Getting the Point Across," is a virtual documentary produced on Zoom, and gives a voice to local youth, addressing their thoughts, questions and concerns as to how COVID-19 has or will change their summer, their education and their lives.

"With the help of industry professionals featured within the program to answer youth questions, we hope that the voices of a few youth will address the concerns of many," said Shaunese Teamer, executive director of the Lake County Chamber and co-producer of this virtual special.

As an offshoot of the chamber's virtual series, "COVID-19: Conversations from the Frontline," the program features youth ages 5-19 who joined the chamber on Zoom to ask questions. Industry professionals featured in the program include Gerson A. Teran, MD, department head of Transitional Medicine; Capt. James A. Lovell, Federal Health Care Center; James W. Sherman, MD, FACP, executive vice president, chief medical officer, Horizon Therapeutics; Adriane Johnson, chairman, Illinois Association of Park Districts; Jeff Mavros, director of admissions, Illinois State University; Jefferson McMillan-Wilhoit, director, Health Informatics and Technology, Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center; Caitlin Kepple, communications manager, Six Flags Great America; Gloria Bond Clunie, award-winning playwright, director and educator; Jay Lerner, executive director, Waukegan Park District; Dwayne Springs, high school coach/mentor; and Chris Schmidt, special education teacher.

"Our hope is that parents will watch this virtual program with the youth in their lives and have a valuable conversation about community and our ability to remain resilient throughout history against adversities that we were able to overcome," said Teamer.

"Youth & the Coronavirus: Getting the Point Across," is coproduced by Shaunese Teamer and Kravon Teamer, a true mother and son quarantine production. This virtual documentary is available to viewers at www.lakecountychamber.com the chamber's YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJ65Vr2rEXc and will soon be on Channel 17, Waukegan Access Channel.