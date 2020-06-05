Feder: Daily Herald to launch weeklies in Northbrook, Glenview

At a time when news organizations everywhere are dealing with drastic cutbacks, the Daily Herald Media Group is about to introduce two new weekly publications, Robert Feder writes.

Starting June 18, the EMPLOYEE-OWNED company will launch the Glenview Herald and the Northbrook Herald, serving the two North suburban communities just east of the Daily Herald circulation area.

The two new tabloid-size publications will be delivered free to residents.

The move fills a void created in March by the demise of 22nd Century Media, which published the Glenview Lantern and the Northbrook Tower among its 14 community newspapers covering the North Shore and Southwest suburbs.

Northbrook resident Gail Eisenberg, former director of sales for 22nd Century Media's Glenview and Northbrook papers, has been hired to handle retail advertising sales for the Glenview Herald and the Northbrook Herald.

Editorial content will be provided by three current Daily Herald staffers, with Melynda Findlay-Shamie serving as editor, and Joe Lewnard and David Oberhelman serving as reporter/photographers.

"While newspapers here and across the country deal with the challenges of the coronavirus on business conditions, it is especially important to innovate," Doug Ray, board chairman and CEO of the Daily Herald Media Group, said in an announcement to staff Thursday. "Growth and development of new initiatives are key to our future, and creation of these newspapers is just one example.

"I couldn't be prouder of our team and its enthusiasm in planning and producing the new newspapers. These two communities need a local voice, a trusted source of news and information and a newspaper that cares. We will bring all of that to Glenview and Northbrook."

After an initial period of widespread distribution, the two papers will continue to be delivered free to residents who request them, according to Ray.

• For more Robert Feder or to comment on his active blog, visit robertfeder.com.