Advanced Tree Care acquires Topps Tree Service

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Advanced Tree Care has acquired Topps Tree Service in Glenview for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1970. In 1973, Mike Machan purchased Topps Tree Service from his uncle and expanded its focus from stump removal to full-service tree care. Over its 47 years, Machan has grown Topps into a Top 50 tree care service in Illinois.

Advanced Tree Care, established in 2008, has a presence in 13 counties over two states and a fleet of 44 units, Advanced Tree Care provides services to over 15,000 residential customers and 16 government agencies for tree and landscape care in park districts, municipal and corporate campuses, and business districts.

"Advanced Tree Care will be able to provide additional residential and commercial service to the North Shore communities that have trusted Topps for over 40 years," Advanced Tree Care founder and president Mike Bramucci said.