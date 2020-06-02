Fausto's in downtown Arlington Heights staying open under new ownership

Averting a previously announced closure, Fausto's Italian Kitchen in downtown Arlington Heights will keep its doors open under new ownership, officials said.

The original owner of the restaurant going back to 2001 took over operations Monday, keeping the eatery at 16 S. Evergreen Ave. in business, according to a Fausto's Facebook post.

Late last week, before the planned Saturday closure, a representative of the restaurant indicated talks were still ongoing about having a different owner come in and take over the business. The now-former owners said their lease was coming to an end and they decided it would be best not to renew "due to this difficult time."