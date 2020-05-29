Parts Town, Davisware partnership focuses on foodservice technology

WEST DUNDEE -- Davisware and Parts Town have partnered to strengthen support of field service organizations in the food service industry.

The partnership will include several initiatives, such as providing Davisware software users an integrated and simplified parts purchasing process when buying parts from Parts Town, improving efficiency and ensuring technicians have the right parts to get repairs done quickly.

"The industries we serve are currently facing unprecedented challenges," said Jennifer Davis, CEO of Davisware. "Our new strategic partnership with Parts Town allows us to bring additional value to our current and future partners, helping them to become stronger and more efficient organizations."

Parts Town is an Addison-based distributor of OEM food service equipment parts. Mike Sajdak will be the technical leader of this project. Work streams focused on the projects included in this partnership are set to launch in Q2, with market delivery of new Davisware features anticipated in late 2020.