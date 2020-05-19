Pheasant Run entrance canopy collapses in storms

A round of storms and heavy rain that rolled through the suburbs last weekend caused the collapse of the porte-cochere at the entrance of the shuttered Pheasant Run.

The St. Charles resort has been vacant and secured by fencing since shortly after its March 1 closure, said a representative of the Hostmark Hospitality Group, which manages the property. But even when Pheasant Run was operating, he said, the canopy to the main entrance had been slated for removal.

Redevelopment plans had been drawn up to "renovate and reposition" the site before its ownership group decided to put it up for sale in November, the Hostmark official said.

An online auction for the 18.3-acre property at 4051 E. Main St. took place in February, though the final $6 million bid did not meet the resort's undisclosed reserve price. By then, about 75% of the resort's staff had been laid off, and the remaining employees were told their jobs were in jeopardy.

The ownership group is still pursuing "various strategies" for the sale of the resort, either in its entirety or in parcels, the Hostmark representative said.

The property maintenance team intends to work with city officials on an appropriate resolution for cleaning up the storm damage, he said.