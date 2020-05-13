Career planning, management webinars set

Mulligan & Associates, a career management consulting firm, is offering 12 free webinars on career planning and management plus job finding during the last two weeks in May, beginning on May 18.

Each 40-minute session will focus on helping an individual plan and manage their career journey from high school to retirement and find employment. The Route 5 Career Pathway Plan, a process that an individual can implement to reach his or her career and life goals, will be presented. The webinars are free.

Meetings will be presented by Steve Blondell, Dr. Mike Mulligan, Keith North, Jerry Donahue and other experts.

Those interested in attending should email mikevmulligan1983@gmail.com with the title and date of the webinar to attend. Instructions on entering the meetings will be sent. Family members are welcome.

For more information on topics or primary and supplement books, visit www.managemycareer.info or email mikevmulligan1983@gmail.com.

The 12 webinar sessions include:

• Operating as a Career Mentor-Executing the One-On-One Career Planning and Management Process: Noon to 12:40 p.m. May 18 and May 25.

•Those 15 to 65 Years of Age Executing the Route 5 Career Pathway Plan to Reach Their Goals: 3-30 to 4:10 p.m. May 18 and 1:30 to 2:10 p.m. May 25

• Positioning and Placing Yourself On the Right Career Pathways to Reach Your Career and Life Goals: 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. May 18 and 3 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. May 25

• What Does the ACT and SAT Tests Measure and How Do They Help Me with Career Decision Making, My Educational Development and Receiving Scholarships? Noon to 12:40 p.m. May 19 and May 26

• Identifying ad Attending the Right Colleges and Knowing How to Graduate on Your Timeline: 3:30 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. May 19 and 3:30 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. May 26

• Conducting a Strategic Job Search to Acquire Informational and High Stress Interviews: 7 p.m. to 7: 40 p.m. May 19 and May 26.

• Sharpening Your Interviewing & Negotiating Skills to Acquire Job and On-Boarding Skills: Noon to 12:40 p.m. May 20

• Knowing Why Individuals Fail and Succeed at Work: 3:30 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. May 20 and May 27

• Assessing Yourself and Stepping Up as a Team Unit Leader and Team Member Leader In Your Organization: 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. May 20 and May 27

• Sharpening My One-On-One Helping Communication and Performance Facilitation Skills -- Important skills in helping others understand issues and challenges and develop and execute plans to solve them: Noon to 12:40 p.m. May 21 and May 28

• Moving Out and Moving Up -- A Five Phase Career Transitioning Model focusing on managing separation trauma, obtaining a new position and advancing: 3:30 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. May 21 and May 28

• Starting and Managing Your Own Business -- What Are The Steps to Owning a Business & Pros and Cons, 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. May 21 and May 28.