Cawley brokers three leases in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK -- Cawley Chicago Principal Rawly Lantz recently completed three lease transactions at Willowbrook Business Center in Willowbrook.

All three completed deals were done direct with undisclosed tenants and totaled more than 4,000 square feet of office space. Terms of the transactions were not announced.

Lantz represents the single story, multi-tenant building on behalf of TRP Investments.

"Willowbrook Business Center continues to show its value to the market particularly in these uncertain times. By offering tenants well-appointed spaces at a reasonable rental rate, the building has been able add new tenants to enhance the building" says Lantz.