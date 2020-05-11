Entre brokers lease in Gurnee

GURNEE -- Entree Commercial Realty's Goldies Baking recently brokered the lease of 15,122 square feet at 760 Lakeside Drive. in Gurnee.

The property features 22-foot clear, five shared docks and one drive-in door. The unnamed tenant is expanding and relocating from nearby McHenry.

Brian Boccie of Arlington Heights-based Entree represented the tenant and Eric Fischer and Marc Samuels of Cushman and Wakefield represented the building owner.