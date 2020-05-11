Entre brokers lease in Gurnee
Updated 5/11/2020 9:12 AM
GURNEE -- Entree Commercial Realty's Goldies Baking recently brokered the lease of 15,122 square feet at 760 Lakeside Drive. in Gurnee.
The property features 22-foot clear, five shared docks and one drive-in door. The unnamed tenant is expanding and relocating from nearby McHenry.
Brian Boccie of Arlington Heights-based Entree represented the tenant and Eric Fischer and Marc Samuels of Cushman and Wakefield represented the building owner.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.