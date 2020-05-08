Feder: Independent media outlets launch joint fundraiser

Under the umbrella of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance, more than 40 media outlets have teamed up for an unprecedented online fundraising campaign.

At a time when reliable local news has never been more important, many Chicago area publications and websites are fighting for survival amid drastic declines in revenue, Robert Feder writes.

Under the umbrella of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance, more than 40 media outlets have teamed up for an unprecedented online fundraising campaign.

Starting today, donations will be accepted through June 5 at savechicagomedia.org.

Donors can split their contribution among all of the outlets or specify one or more individually.

"We who are in independent media find ourselves in a unique and dangerous economic situation," said Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader. "In response to COVID-19, national news outlets are tallying death tolls and assessing the situation globally. While that coverage is important, it leaves the average citizen confused and unsure of how to proceed within their community."

The Daily Herald also is seeking community support through the COVID-19 Local News Fund administered by the Local Media Foundation.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.