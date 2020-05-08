Buffalo Grove Farmers Market remains on schedule, for now

The Buffalo Grove Farmers Market remains on schedule for a June 14 opening. Village trustees could decide May 18 whether to cancel the event or allow it to continue with restrictions.

The Buffalo Grove Farmers Market is still on the calendar for a June 14 kickoff, but that might have to change due to concerns over social distancing.

The village board likely make a decision at its May 18 meeting.

When the board discussed the matter this week, Deputy Village Manager Christopher Stilling expressed hope that the market could still be held. He noted that the governor's stay-at-home order considers local farmers' markets an essential businesses and the Illinois Farmers Market Association has developed guidelines to help markets operate during the pandemic.

Those guidelines address the need for face coverings, crowd control and movement, handling of products, preordering and pickup, on-site consumption and whether to offer music.

"Overall, staff believes that the village can still facilitate this year's farmers market by developing strict guidelines that are consistent with the state's recommendations," Stilling said.

Trustees had several questions and even more opinions, but were not ready to decide.

Trustee Lester Ottenheimer III said he supports holding the market, but had concerns about the ability to monitor social distancing and patron behavior.

Trustee Andrew Stein said he takes issue with restrictions on customers touching produce. He also could see losing food vendors.

"I can't see (a vendor) preparing hot doughnuts and sticking them inside plastic bags. They are just going to sweat and ruin the doughnuts," he said. "The cheese vendor who operates by giving people free samples and tastes before they buy and then cuts it to order -- I don't know that they would be able to operate as well."