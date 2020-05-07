Nettleton joins Sikich as assurance team lead

Antony Nettleton, former global leader of assurance, quality and enterprise risk for Grant Thornton International, has joined Sikich and will lead its assurance team.

Prior to joining Sikich, Nettleton worked in a variety of roles at Grant Thornton for nearly 30 years. He most recently led Grant Thornton's global quality and enterprise risk team. Prior to that, he led its Chicago assurance practice and served on the U.S. firm's partnership board.

Nettleton earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Liverpool. He works in Sikich's Naperville office.

"As technology drives significant changes in assurance work, those changes present great opportunities for forward-thinking companies," Sikich CEO Chris Geier said. "Antony brings an ambitious, growth-oriented mindset to our business and an enthusiasm for using technology to improve processes and deliver superior client service that mirrors my own. I'm confident he's the right leader to guide our assurance team through this era of change."