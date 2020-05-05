Feder: 'We are fighting Alden now,' Tribune Guild declares

The Chicago Tribune Guild says Alden Global Capital, now Tribune Publishing's largest stockholder, is using the economic downturn to gut the paper's staff.

Are the new owners of the Chicago Tribune using the cover of coronavirus to gut the newspaper's staff? That's the word from the union representing editorial employees following a meeting with the company Monday, Robert Feder writes.

"Tribune Publishing wants to furlough half of the Chicago Tribune's features and sports departments, plus an unspecified number of photographers, for three straight months," the Chicago Tribune Guild executive board told its members.

"We are fighting Alden now," the board said, referring to New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital, now Tribune Publishing's largest stockholder. "The economic downturn opened the door for them to try to gut us despite our union protections."

