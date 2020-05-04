Yorktown Center to launch Clicks to Curbside program
Updated 5/4/2020 4:43 PM
Yorktown Center in Lombard is launching a Clicks to Curbside program Tuesday to allow options for shoppers to make online or phone purchases from participating stores.
Participating stores will provide shoppers with pickup information once purchases are made, including dates, times and locations to receive purchases. Once shoppers arrive at the mall property, they will stop at designated pickup locations and contact the store. Store personnel will deliver merchandise directly to the shopper's back seat or trunk, maintaining social distancing.
For a list of participating businesses, visit https://yorktowncenter.com/clicks-to-curbside/.
