Feder: Shrinking Hubbard Radio Chicago doubles up on program directors

On the heels of firing 12 employees in response to revenue declines, Hubbard Radio Chicago eliminated the program director's position Monday at adult contemporary WSHE 100.3-FM.

Cat Thomas, who held the job since 2015, will move to Seattle to become brand and content director of two Hubbard Radio stations -- KQMV and KRWM.

Taking over his duties here will be Jimmy Steal, who's been vice president of brand and content at hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM since 2019. Now Steal will oversee programming at both stations.

The consolidation follows a companywide downsizing Friday, which cost the jobs of scores of radio station staffers employed by Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting. A company statement cited "extended and extreme revenue challenges that we are experiencing as a result of government mandated shutdowns due to COVID-19" for the unprecedented moves at the privately held, family-owned business.

Among the 12 layoffs here were evening host Brian Middleton and morning show producer and on-air host Robb Rose at SHE 100.3, and evening host Phil Manicki and overnight host Greg Easterling at classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM.

