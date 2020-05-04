 

Feder: Shrinking Hubbard Radio Chicago doubles up on program directors

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 5/4/2020 11:13 AM

On the heels of firing 12 employees in response to revenue declines, Hubbard Radio Chicago eliminated the program director's position Monday at adult contemporary WSHE 100.3-FM, Robert Feder writes.

Cat Thomas, who held the job since 2015, will move to Seattle to become brand and content director of two Hubbard Radio stations -- KQMV and KRWM.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Taking over his duties here will be Jimmy Steal, who's been vice president of brand and content at hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM since 2019. Now Steal will oversee programming at both stations.

The consolidation follows a companywide downsizing Friday, which cost the jobs of scores of radio station staffers employed by Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting. A company statement cited "extended and extreme revenue challenges that we are experiencing as a result of government mandated shutdowns due to COVID-19" for the unprecedented moves at the privately held, family-owned business.

Among the 12 layoffs here were evening host Brian Middleton and morning show producer and on-air host Robb Rose at SHE 100.3, and evening host Phil Manicki and overnight host Greg Easterling at classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

