Sevan Multi-Site Solutions names Evans CFO

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions announced Paul Evans has been named the company's chief financial officer.

Evans will oversee the Downers Grove-based firm's global finance functions including accounting, financial planning and analysis, risk management and mergers & acquisitions. He will also play an integral role in shaping the strategic direction of the company.

He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the role. Before joining Sevan, he served as interim chief executive officer and board member at Hill International, chief financial officer at MYR Group, chief executive officer at Conex Energy Corporation and treasurer at Northwestern Energy. His background and financial expertise include significant experience with operational management and accounting, debt and equity financing, investor relations, tax, budgeting, forecasting, audits, capital allocation, network optimization, contingency planning and information technology.

Evans earned a master of international management from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix, Arizona and a bachelor of business administration -- accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. He is also a Certified Public Accountant. Evans is a U.S. Army veteran, and a dual citizen of the United States and United Kingdom.