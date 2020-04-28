Tony's, Western Union on donate $100K to COVID-19 fund

CHICAGO -- The Western Union Foundation and Tony's Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Tony's Fresh Market, will donate a total of $100,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.

The funds will support nonprofit organizations that are providing access to essential goods and services such as emergency food and health care supplies. The majority of the nearly 140 grant recipients to date are working to provide emergency access to food and supplies, including the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank, which distributed 6.1 million meals in March.

Tony's Charitable Foundation's gift of $50,000 is being matched by the Western Union Foundation, the organizations said in a release.

"As a local business in the Chicagoland area, we have a responsibility and a duty to help as many people as possible," said Frank Ingraffia, Tony's vice president of corporate operations. "Over the years, we've received tremendous support from the local community, and we hope individuals can take solace knowing that Tony's is ready and willing to reciprocate that support and help in whatever way possible."