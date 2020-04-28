MYR Group appoints new board member

ROLLING MEADOWS -- MYR Group Inc. has appointed Shirin O'Connor to the company's board of directors, replacing retiring director Larry Altenbaumer.

O'Connor will serve as Class II director with an initial term expiring at the company's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. She will serve on the board's compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committees.

O'Connor has over 28 years of experience in executing and leading large and mega capital projects for a wide range of industries including energy and chemicals, advanced technologies and life sciences, and mining and metals both domestically and internationally with Fluor Corporation. She currently serves as Fluor's vice president, project director for the energy and chemicals business line. She is a graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. She also has a master of science in electrical & control engineering from the University of South Carolina and is a professional engineer registered in the state of South Carolina.