Ingredion plans to achieve gender parity by 2030

WESTCHESTER -- Ingredion Inc. has joined the Paradigm for Parity coalition, pledging its commitment to achieving gender parity in corporate leadership roles by 2030.

The action plan includes minimizing and eliminating unconscious bias in the workplace; significantly increasing the number of women in senior operating roles, with the near-term goal of at least 30 percent representation in all leadership groups; measuring targets and maintaining accountability by providing regular progress reports; basing career progress on business results and performance, rather than physical presence in the office; and providing sponsors, not just mentors, to women well positioned for long term success.

"We are committed to supporting change through implementing the 5-Point Paradigm for Parity Action Plan, which lays out proactive steps for companies to take to eliminate workplace inequality," said Ingredions President And Chief Executive Officer Jim Zallie.