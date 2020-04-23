Chocolate, puzzles and beer: Glen Ellyn businesses offer 'survival kits' to get you through quarantine

The Glen Ellyn chamber's "survival kits" support small businesses trying to cope with a dining and retail shutdown under a stay-at-home order extended through May 30.

So you've cleaned out all the closets, hit your bread-baking quota and run out of ideas to pass the time in isolation.

The Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce has created "survival kits" full of quarantine essentials. These aren't necessities as defined by Bear Grylls, but the supplies will help keep you occupied and entertained hunkering down at home for at least another month.

And here's the best part: The survival kits support small businesses trying to cope with dine-in and store closures under a stay-at-home order extended through May 30.

"They look fantastic. There's so many fun things in there," said Gail Dickson, co-owner of The Bookstore of Glen Ellyn.

Her downtown shop is contributing a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. The chamber has bundled customer favorites from nearly a dozen other businesses, some of which have tacked on a vital extra -- toilet paper -- wrapped with materials promoting e-commerce and takeout options.

The chamber is offering the $100 kits for preorders through noon Friday. Then, you can buy the kits with curbside pickup or carry out starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Two Hound Red, a downtown brewery and restaurant.

The proceeds, up to $10,000 if all 100 kits are sold, will go back to the retailers.

"We didn't know how well this was going to work, and we've already sold half of the bags on pre-order, so we still have some available come Friday," Executive Director Dawn Smith said. "And then if this program goes well, we're hoping to possibly do another round and include different stores and different products."

The kits appeal to all generations. The Village Links has supplied a tee package with five golf balls, a ball marker and a ball mark repair tool as golf courses plan to reopen. The village jumped on board with three yard waste stickers for each kit.

Rounding out the list: Chipotle Paloma Cocktail Mix from Common Good Cocktail House; face mask from Shawn Sargent Designs; choice of one howler beer from Two Hound Red, or substitute with soda; two chocolate bars from Chocolaterie Stam; spring napkins from Marcel's Culinary Experience; Marcona almonds from Marché; 18-year-old balsamic vinegar from Olive 'n Vinnie's; family game from Learning Express Toys; greeting card from Bev's Hallmark

To pre-order, call the chamber office at (630) 469-0907, pay with credit card and receive an assigned Sunday pickup time. Walk-up hours begin 3 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday while supplies last.