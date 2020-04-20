Feder: Headline Club offers $500 grants to struggling journalists

The Chicago Headline Club Foundation, philanthropic arm of the Chicago Headline Club, has announced it is offering grants of up to $500 for at least 100 Chicago-area journalists who are laid off, unemployed or underemployed during the coronavirus shutdown, Robert Feder writes.

Students and new college graduates are not eligible for the program. "We felt like we needed to do something direct and immediate to help our local community," said Robert K. Elder, president of the organization. "This is unprecedented for us, during an unprecedented time."

