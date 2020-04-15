Naperville chamber asks community to 'pay it forward'

NAPERVILLE -- The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is starting a new campaign to spearhead support for independent, small or medium sized businesses in need while the COVID-19 pandemic has isolated business.

The NACC created #payitFORWARD, in which participants serve their favorite business, not-for-profit, restaurant, or association. The chamber suggests buying advertising for a member in need of exposure through their Chambertisements, website ads, and email banner, among others. Sponsoring a "Virtual Program" for a knowledgeable chamber member allows the member to get in front of the community. Purchasing a "Thought Leader Blog" that allows a member to speak to their area of expertise and highlights their business prowess. The chamber is even asking that contributors cover a NACC membership fee for a business that needs assistance.

More more information, visit www.naperville.net. The #payitFORWARD campaign will run for as long as the Chamber sees a need and has others wanting to participate.