Donnie Wahlberg shares Instagram photos, message about new St. Charles restaurant

Construction is nearly complete on the new Wahlburgers in St. Charles. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg knows how hard a hit the hospitality industry has taken amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home order.

Wahlburgers, the Massachusetts-based restaurant chain he started with his brothers, is not immune to the hardship. But in a recent Instagram post showing off the company's newly constructed St. Charles location, Wahlberg remained optimistic, saying his team is "fighting hard and will not give up."

A recent Instagram post from Donnie Wahlberg shows off his new Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles. "When those doors finally do open -- I will be there to lovingly welcome you into the new normal," he says. - Instagram Screenshot

"I look forward to the day, in the not too distant future, when we are together in this finally 'completed' restaurant," his post says. "Laughing, smiling, talking, listening, eating, drinking, sharing, crying and hopefully yes -- hugging."

Photos of the new Wahlburgers in St. Charles are featured in a recent Instagram post from Donnie Wahlberg, who says his team is "fighting hard and will not give up" amid the coronavirus pandemic. - Instagram Screenshot

Bringing his business venture to St. Charles has been a longtime goal for Wahlberg, who lives in town with his wife, actress and TV personality Jenny McCarthy, and their sons. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the burger joint at 825 S. Randall Road was slated to begin operating early this month, more than a year after a ceremonial groundbreaking kicked off construction last spring.

The establishment has a full-service bar, a sit-down dining area and an outdoor patio. It also is expected to display memorabilia belonging to Wahlberg and McCarthy, setting it apart from other locations across the country.

"When those doors finally do open -- I will be there to lovingly welcome you into the new normal," Wahlberg said, as he encouraged his Instagram followers to "move forward from this time" with a greater respect, love and kindness for each other.

"Until then -- myself, my St. Charles team, my brothers and all Wahlburgers teams around the country are thinking of you (and) are here to serve you."