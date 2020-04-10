Their Life's Work: Long snapper makes his way with virtual coaching

Former Northern Illinois University football player Nolan Owen of Elgin established Nolan's Long Snapping in 2010 and made the St. Charles business his full-time gig in 2015.

His one-man show is a decidedly niche business.

"I put the emphasis on training and ensuring athletes develop the skills needed to become a starting long snapper in college and one day in the pros," he said.

And with sports of all stripe on hiatus these days, his is not classified an essential business. While he has begun training some of his clients virtually for the past three years, he has made the switch to remote training for everyone.

"Every athlete who has graduated from high school while training in my program has gone off to college football." he said. All 70 of them, mostly in Division 1 schools.

"Around the middle of March, I had a strong feeling that an impending stay-at-home order was just around the corner. Four days before, I informed my athletes of a contingency plan of switching to virtual lessons only."

So far, he hasn't lost a client.

• Do you know of a suburban small business with a compelling story to tell about working through the pandemic? Send photo director Jeff Knox a detailed email with LIFE'S WORK in the subject line at jknox@dailyherald.com, and we'll consider it.