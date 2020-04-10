Feder: Chicago Tribune offers staffers pay cuts or severance

Salary reductions were announced Thursday for employees at the Chicago Tribune as parent company Tribune Publishing seeks to offset "sharp declines" in advertising revenue due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Effective April 19, the company will permanently reduce the base pay of non-unionized staffers on a sliding scale of up to 10 percent, with those earning more taking steeper cuts.

Employees have until April 17 to decide whether to accept the salary reduction or leave the company and receive severance.

