Home care business in Naperville making masks, seeking volunteers

Assisting Hands Home Care in Naperville is recruiting volunteers to sew masks for medical personnel in Naperville and Downers Grove to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business is working to provide its own caregivers and personnel at other local health facilities with masks they need to treat patients who have contracted the virus. So far, volunteers including Maureen Ueberfluss, Melissa Reiners and the Yorkville Area Mask Makers, have sewed roughly 200 masks since March 30.

Richard Ueberfluss, president of Assisting Hands Naperville, said he is seeking more volunteers to produce masks and more health facilities in need of masks. Mask makers and those in need can contact him at rueberfluss@assistinghands.com.