'We stand together through this crisis': East Dundee business owner raising money for restaurant workers

Terrance "Duke" Seward and his wife, Rhiannon, owners of Duke's Blues-n-BBQ in East Dundee, are raising money to help local bar and restaurant workers who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtesy of Terrance Seward

Terrance "Duke" Seward wants to ease the pain of Dundee-area bar and restaurant employees suddenly out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The past few weeks, he's heard stories of workers and their families struggling to cover rent or pay their bills as they wait for unemployment benefits to come through. As fellow members of the Dundee business community, Seward and his wife, Rhiannon, felt it was their duty to help their neighbors make ends meet.

"I couldn't sit back and watch people hurting," said Seward, who owns Duke's Blues-n-BBQ in East Dundee.

Setting a goal of $10,000, the couple started a Facebook fundraiser that has collected more than $9,000 for local industry workers in less than a week. The bulk of the money raised so far has come from community members and friends, some of whom live out of state.

Seward says he's also been in touch with other local leaders and corporations who have expressed interest in larger-scale donations. Developer Joe Billitteri, for example, pledged a matching donation for every $100 raised starting Monday, with a $500 maximum.

"People from all over have been reaching out to me," Seward said. "It's really been a blessing."

The money will be evenly distributed among 55 employees from 13 East and West Dundee establishments, Seward said. Chosen based on financial need, the recipients were identified with help from bar and restaurant owners, he said.

Though he'd love to expand the fundraiser, Seward said the number of employees is limited to ensure each receives a "decent amount." But he encouraged community members to reach out to their favorite establishments directly to donate, buy gift cards or offer to help in other ways.

"We stand together through this crisis," Seward said.