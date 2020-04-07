 

Restaurant delivers hot meals to Elk Grove Village hospital ER

  • Paul Claps, left, owner of Chelas Eatery in Melrose Park, and manager Joe Giunga deliver hot meals Tuesday to the emergency room at Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

      Paul Claps, left, owner of Chelas Eatery in Melrose Park, and manager Joe Giunga deliver hot meals Tuesday to the emergency room at Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Joe Giunga, left, manager of Chelas Eatery in Melrose Park, helps ER Supervisor Dan Haslett with Tuesday's delivery of food to the ER at Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

      Joe Giunga, left, manager of Chelas Eatery in Melrose Park, helps ER Supervisor Dan Haslett with Tuesday's delivery of food to the ER at Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Alexian Brothers nurse Tanya Lockwood, front, and pharmacist Lisa Deegan accept the delivery of food to the Elk Grove Village hospital Tuesday from Chelas Eatery in Melrose Park.

      Alexian Brothers nurse Tanya Lockwood, front, and pharmacist Lisa Deegan accept the delivery of food to the Elk Grove Village hospital Tuesday from Chelas Eatery in Melrose Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 4/7/2020 7:45 PM

A dinnertime delivery by a Melrose Park restaurant Tuesday ensured the busy emergency room staff at Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village had a hot meal.

Chelas Eatery owner Paul Claps and manager Joe Giunga delivered enough food for 50 people, including pizza, pasta, breaded steak, salad and bread, to outside the ER.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Claps and Giunga decided to make the delivery after Giunga's wife, Carol Bozella, had been in a doctor's office to get stitches removed recently. She was told by the nurse there that the ER at Amita Alexian Brothers was busier than she had ever seen it before, and that stopping to have a hot meal was difficult.

The 20-seat restaurant is struggling because it is limited to takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pair wanted to ensure that the ER staff was fed.

"This is about the neighborhood, what the doctors and the nurses are going through during this crucial time in all of our lives," Giunga said

Four members of the ER staff came outside to accept the delivery, which was greatly appreciated.

"It's makes what we're doing here a lot easier," said ER Supervisor Dan Haslett. "It's very busy and we stand and eat a lot of the time, so this is the only way we get anything hot to eat."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 