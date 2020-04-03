More than 14K Illinois jobs lost in March due to virus

More than 14,000 people in Illinois were affected by layoff or closings, mostly due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the state's monthly WARN layoff report released Friday. AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Illinois economy was reflected in the state's monthly layoff report for March, which showed more than 14,000 people losing jobs across the state last month.

The report, released Friday, shows 195 filings of layoffs or closings affecting a total of 14,702 people. Of those, 8,970 are classified as permanent and 5,592 are temporary. A total of 140 jobs were classified "temporary and permanent," which means a combination of both within that company's total number.

By law, companies with more than 75 full-time workers must notify the state's Department of Employment Services ahead of time if they plan to lay off more than 25 full-time employees, or if they are closing a location that employs more than 50 people.

Almost all of the companies cited the COVID-19 outbreak as a reason for the action. A good majority of the notices are in the hospitality industry, with many restaurants and hotels letting people go. Punch Bowl Social indicated it is closing its Schaumburg location, affecting up to 85 employees, according to the report. California Pizza Kitchen, for example, is permanently laying off employees from it Oak Brook, Schaumburg, Deer Park, Geneva, Skokie and Northbrook locations, according to the report. HTRS Services, which owns several Hooters restaurants in the Chicago area, is permanently letting people go from its 12 locations, including Schaumburg, Gurnee, Downers Grove and Aurora.

But the report also shows other businesses being affected by the virus outbreak. CF management, which runs several XSport Fitness centers in the Chicago area, will let people go from most of its locations, including Arlington Heights, Naperville, Schaumburg, Lombard, South Barrington, Addison and St. Charles. Fabric Molded Plastics indicated it is closing it's McHenry plant, affecting 600 employees, while Mercury Products in Schaumburg, an auto industry stamping company, will lay off 107 employees.

Nonprofits are not immune to the impact of the virus. YMCAs in Plainfield and Joliet and other areas in the state have filed that they are temporarily laying off up to 15 people.

High-profile businesses include Chicago's Trump International Hotel & Tower, which is temporarily laying off 294 workers, the InterContinental Hotel in Chicago, with 350 temporary layoffs, and Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Westmont, which is letting 85 people go.